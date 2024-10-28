Robert “Bob” J. Ferche, 88, St. Stephen

March 6, 1936 - October 23, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Robert “Bob” Ferche, age 88, who passed away peacefully Wednesday at his home. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2024 at the St. Stephen Parish Hall and one hour prior to the services Tuesday. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the St. Stephen Parish Hall. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Bob was born March 6, 1936 in St. Cloud to Cyril and Mary (Bernick) Ferche. He grew up on a small farm near St. Stephen. In 1959 he enlisted in the Army, serving at Arlington Proving Ground. Bob married Nancy Hess on November 21, 1970 at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church in Albert Lea and they were blessed with four children. Bob founded and operated Ferche Millwork where he became the world renowned leader of hardwood oak moldings until retiring in 1998 although he continued to be active in many other business ventures. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, and a former member of the St. Stephen Lions Club. Bob was active in Boy Scouts serving as scoutmaster and on the Executive Board of Central Minnesota. Bob was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time at his ranch and tree farm in Hillman. Above all these, he loved his family and always put them first.

Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters and son, Kimberly (Justin) Juelke, Jason (Jennifer) Ferche, Tamara (Chris) O’Hara, and Cheryl (Jeremy LeFlay) Ferche; brother, Dennis Ferche; sister-in-law, Jeanette Ferche; grandchildren, Avery, J.R., Alayna, Farrah, Tanner, Raija, Caylie, Gavin, Makayda, and Ryland; great granddaughter, Maizey Joe; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank, John, and Ben; and sisters, Rose Dooley, Mary Luedemann, and Julie Wallek.

A special thank you to CentraCare Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Bob.