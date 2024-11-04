Robert “Bob” C. Jost, 88, St. Cloud

July 2, 1936 - November 1, 2024

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM, Thursday, November 7, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park for Robert “Bob” Jost, 88, who passed away peacefully November 1, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital with his loved ones by his side. A visitation will be held from 4-8 PM Wednesday, November 6, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of St. Cloud and will continue an hour prior to Mass at the church. Service will be officiated by Rev. Brady Keller. Burial will be held following Mass at St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Bob was born at home in St. Joseph MN to his parents Mathias and Lorraine (Nierengarten) Jost. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1954. In his Senior year of High School, he met the love of his life Mary Hengel at the Cold Spring Dance Hall. They were united in marriage October 30, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park; to this union six children were born.

Bob was a hard worker; he had a career as an ironworker for over 30 years and was a volunteer firefighter at the Waite Park Fire Department for 20 years.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, golfing, and playing horseshoes. He loved watching or listening to the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and Gophers. After retirement he also enjoyed his flower gardens. Most importantly, Bob loved spending time with his family. His family meant the world to him and he made sure to let them know how much he loved and cherished them all. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and his sweet smile and wink.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Mary; children, Jennifer Gillitzer, John (Denise), Judi (Gary) Lofquist, Janice (Mark) Binsfeld, Jean (Gene), Jackie (Rick) Rausch; grandchildren, Luke, Bryan, Amy, Matt, Jacqueline, TJ, Laura, Eric, Adam, Josh, Noah, Danielle, Samantha, Sara; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Thomas; sisters, Elaine OSB, Joann Christiansen.

Bob’s family would like to thank Father Mark Stang, the palliative care team, nurses and staff of St. Cloud Hospital for the incredible care they provided to Bob and his family in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an Alzheimer’s foundation.