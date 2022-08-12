Robert “Bob” Becker, 89, Cold Spring

December 28, 1932 - August 10, 2022

Robert “Bob” Becker passed away peacefully at his home August 10th, 2022.

Bob was born December 28th, 1932, to John and Carrie (Pflueger) Becker in Chicago, Illinois. In 1941, he moved to Minnesota with his family, and the city boy soon fell in love with country living, farming, and the outdoors.

He married Caroline Eich on May 30th, 1961. He always made a point of explaining he could never forget the year, “because if you turn 1961 upside down it reads the same.” That was Bob.

The two spent their years in rural Collegeville township. They had four children. Robin, Mike, Tom, and John. He loved his grandchildren dearly (Evalin, Lily, Grant, Will, Beau, Ava), and enjoyed playing cards with them (and beating them) regularly. He and his “sweet Caroline” would play cribbage after supper and the cards seemed to always be in his favor.

He was a patient teacher with his grandkids. He would share his explanations of how things worked, and it made him happy to see others smile when they finally were able to do what he taught them. He had his favorite stories and jokes to make them giggle.

In 1979, Bob had the “courage to change,” getting sober for the remainder of his life. He found his serenity in the outdoors. He loved tending to his woods and spent much of his time creating trails and making firewood. He took great pride in making it look like a park. He earned the nickname “One Chop Bob” from his skill at splitting wood by hand in one swing.

He was handy and he loved helping people fix things and would always say “don’t throw it away, I can fix it.” He was drawn to anything that had a motor - cars, tractors, snowmobiles, motorcycles, lawn mowers and his trusty Ranger. He would often start and end his day with a “drive around the horn” to check on his property.

Bob kept things simple. He enjoyed a good meal and nice ride in the car. He liked watching the birds from the porch and wrestling on television. He never criticized or complained, even when his health declined.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, and his son Mike (1992). Survived by his wife, Caroline, his daughter Robin (Brian) Griffin, and sons Tom (Christi) and John (Sara) and his sister, Betty Klein.

We will remember Bob for his quick wit and one-liner jokes, his love of the woods and his kind, gentle spirit.

Memorials can be sent to CentraCare Hospice.