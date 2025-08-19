Legal Battle Continues for St. Cloud Man Charged With Sex Assault

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Nearly a month after a Stearns County judge denied his motion to withdraw his guilty plea, a St. Cloud man will undergo a mental competency examination to determine if he can be sentenced on that charge.

A Stearns County judge has ruled that 34-year-old Robert Bernard's guilty plea to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct cannot be withdrawn; however, the judge agreed to a mental competency examination to determine if Bernard's sentencing should proceed.

Bernard is accused of having intercourse with an underage runaway girl in the spring of 2024.

According to the charges, Bernard went with the girl to a North St. Cloud apartment building and had sexual intercourse with her. The victim later told police that more than one man sexually assaulted her while she and another girl were runaways.

The other man charged in the case is 26-year-old Andre Sudor Jr. Sudor has previously pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Court records allege Bernard admitted to having intercourse with the victim, but said she told him that she was 19 years old, and the other girl said she was 18 years old.

Bernard pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct in July of 2024, but filed a motion to have his guilty plea withdrawn, claiming the plea was made under duress.

The proceedings are on hold until an October hearing can be held to determine whether the case should move forward.

