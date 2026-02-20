April 6, 1967 - February 18, 2026

Private family memorial services will take place for Rob Fleming, 58 of St. Cloud who died suddenly on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at his home in St. Cloud.

Rob was born April 6, 1967 in St. Cloud to Robert Charles & Joan (Frampton) Fleming. He grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Tech High School and then attended SCSU. He worked as a production worker for Nahan Printing, FDC, Dubow and most recently he worked at Cash Wise Foods in Waite Park in the meat department in customer service. He liked to spend time golfing, bowling and working. He loved his work and his work family. Rob was a huge fan of the Minnesota Vikings. He was very friendly and knew a lot of people and friends. He had a heart of gold.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Joan of St. Cloud; sisters, Joy Cordie and Jill Soltis both of St. Cloud.