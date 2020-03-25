Road Rage Leads to Single Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 10

ST. CLOUD -- A moment of road rage is the suspected cause of a one-vehicle crash just outside of St. Cloud, sending a man to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 10 near County Road 33 in Watab Township.

An SUV driven by 52-year-old Carlos Mendoza was westbound on Highway 10 when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Mendoza's passenger, 25-year-old Thomas Law, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol report lists a 'road rage incident' as the cause of the crash.