July 15, 1946 - October 29, 2024

Rita Veronica Rudnitski (Byzewski), age 78, of Apache Junction, AZ and formerly of Pierz, MN peacefully passed away Tuesday, October 29 after a courageous battle with ALS. She was surrounded by loved ones in her final moments.

Visitation will occur at 9:00 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morrill, MN (33009 Nature Rd, Foley, MN 56329) with lunch in the hall to follow. The Rev. Mathew Langager and Rev. Gregory Mastey will officaite. After lunch, a procession to the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN will occur for those who want to attend, the burail will take place at 1:00PM.

Rita was born July 15, 1946 in Pontiac, Michigan to Benjamin and Elizabeth Byzewski. At age three, the family moved to Minnesota. Rita attended District 7 Country School and graduated from Milaca High School in 1964. After high school, Rita moved to Minneapolis and worked at the Sears department store.

Rita was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Rudnitski on July 11, 1968 in Duluth, Minnesota. After moving to Superior, Wisconsin, Rita worked at Murphy Oil Refinery in office positions. Richard and Rita later owned and operated R&R’s Chalet in Cloquet, Minnesota. They also operated R&R’s Tire Service in Rice, Minnesota for 20 years. Because of Dick’s health, they sold their tire business in 2001 and later moved to Arizona where Rita has since resided.

Rita enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking, board and card games such as cribbage and Sudoku puzzles, dominos, and watching football (especially her Arizona Cardinals). She also enjoyed spending time with her family and wonderful friends.

Rita is survived by her sister, Theresa Archer (Gilbert, AZ); Rudnitski family Jean Rue (Loren), Don (Kathy), Pat Schultz (Terry), Tom “Craze”, Dennis (Roxy); special friends Joyce Kucklok, Bernadette Schmidtbauer; nieces Tammy Gorsuch (Travis), Melissa “Missy” Dunn (Travis), Meghan Rudnitski (Craig), Jessica Lagner; and many other nieces and nephews.

Rita is preceded in death by husband Dick, parents Ben and Elizbeth Byzewski; brothers Paul and Joseph Byzewski; sisters Barbara Brenny (Darrell), and Frances Lagner (Leonard); father- and mother-in-law Ed and Alice Rudnitski; brothers-in-law Paul and Robert Rudnitski, Godchild Brian Rudnitski, niece Kristy Rudnitski, and brother-in-law Darrell Brenny.

Flowers may be sent via a local flower shop to St. Joseph’s Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the ALS Foundation.