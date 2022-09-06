Rita Mae Kantor, 87, St. Cloud

March 20, 1935 - September 4, 2022

Our dearest mother, Rita Mae Kantor, age 87, while her work on earth is done, was called home on Sunday September 4, 2022 at home surrounded by love. Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Rita was born in Le Sauk Township on March 20, 1935 to the late Anthony and Irene (Mueller) Heim, the second of six children, she had many fond memories to share of growing up on the family farm. Rita, while corresponding through letters, met the love of her life Sylvester, as he was serving in the Air Force. They married on June 6, 1957 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Rita worked at the St. Cloud Hospital mostly on the maternity unit as well as being a live-in nanny for many rural families. Once her children were in school, Rita worked afternoons first at Fingerhut then Frigidaire/WCI where she acquired many friends and was known as grandma to many as well. She was a charter member of St. Michael’s Parish.

Her children will always cherish the traditional homecooked meals made, especially her Sunday chicken dinners and her fresh from the garden vegetables. Her grandchildren will always have special memories of Grandma’s Daycare, Easter egg hunts, Thanksgiving feasts, Halloween fun and Christmas gatherings as well as visits from Grandma at school activities and sporting events. She was blessed to have met and bond with her many great grandchildren while enjoying visits with games of cards, coloring, setting jigsaw puzzles and many hugs.

If you had the opportunity to spend time with Rita, during her final days on this earth, she likely had you playing a game or two of Chinese Checkers. Unknown to her children that she was a master at this game, it proved to be the lasting memory of our time with mom.

Rita enjoyed country music, gardening and canning, her flowers, church events and bingo. She treasured spending time with loved ones.

Her caregiver, daughter, Janelle with her two golden retrievers, Jasper and Gypsy, we can’t thank enough for the unconditional love and devoted care she provided for our mother in these past six months.

The many phone calls and visits from family, friends and neighbors, along with the prayers that kept her strong throughout her journey were a true blessing, especially Sr. Joanie.

She will be remembered as a woman of strength, courage and wisdom who had a strong faith.

She is survived by her children, Judy (Leonard) Vossen of St. Joseph, Janice Ressemann of St. Cloud, Jean (Tony) Albright of St. Cloud, Jeff (Dee Dee) Kantor of Sartell, Joleen (Kerry) Corrigan of Rice, Jackie (Mark) Molus of Cold Spring, Janelle Kantor (Nick Kaufenberg) of Paynesville; 13 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and three siblings, Doris (Augie) Eiynck, Ron (Rose) Heim, LouAnn (Rick) Grafft.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester in 2018; grandson, Jeremy Albright; and brothers, Gerald and Richard Heim.

A special thank you to her many magnificent Doctors and their teams, especially Dr. William Cowardin, PA Brad Rutten, RN’s Joyce and Keiko.

A heartfelt thank you also to CentraCare Home Health, Palliative Care and CentraCare Hospice teams, your compassion and kindness to our mother and family will always be remembered.

Memorials are preferred to CentraCare Hospice.