Rita Jedlicki, 96, Rice

March 30, 1923 - Augut 30, 2019

Rita Jedlicki, age 96 of Rice, passed away August 30, 2019 at the Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Rice. Rev. Tom Becker will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Rita Jedlicki was born March 30, 1923 in rural Rice to Frank and Stella (Lentner) Stellmach. She married Adam Jedlicki on December 31, 1945 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. The couple lived near Little Rock Lake all of their married lives.

She is survived by her daughters: Laurel Williams; Nancy (Ron) Fleck; Joel (LeRoy) Gapinski, daughter-in-law, Darlene Jedlicki and son-in-law, Clayton Hellickson, 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Adam, son, James Jedlicki and son-in-law, Bruce Williams and grandchildren; Jamie Hellickson and Raeann Hellickson.