Rita Jaeger, 85, Lake Henry

October 22, 1933 - May 28, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry for Rita Jaeger, age 85, of Lake Henry, who passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. The Christian Women and Lake Henry American Legion Post #612 Auxiliary will pray at 12:30 p.m. at the church on Saturday.

Rita was born on October 22, 1933 to Leonard and Anna (Moser) Lieser. She attended country school in Spring Hill. Rita married Norman E. Jaeger on September 6, 1954 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill. She was a wonderful homemaker all her life. Rita was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, Christian Women, and the Lake Henry American Legion Post #612 Auxiliary.

Rita enjoyed cooking, the Minnesota Twins, the Lake Henry Lakers, bingo, casino trips, and visiting with friends and family.

She is survived by her children, Steve, Daniel, John all of Lake Henry, Jeanne of Paynesville, Judy (Kip) Wendlandt of Belgrade, Mary Jo (Mark) Hieserich of Elrosa, Patrick (Sheila) of Elrosa; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Lorraine Mohs of St. Cloud, Jerome (Clara) Lieser of Paynesville, Florence Zirbes of Brooklyn Center, George (Becky Lieser) of Ham Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents; husband; great-granddaughter, Hailey; nine brothers and sisters; and sons-in-law, Randy Krupke and Steve Olmscheid.

A Special Thank You to the staff of CentraCare Hospice for the wonderful care given to Rita.