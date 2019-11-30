Rita B. Cairns, age 85, Sauk Rapids

October 30, 1934 - November 26, 2019

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Graham United Methodist Church, Graham Township for Rita B. Cairns, age 85, who passed away Tuesday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Pastor Ric Koehn will officiate and burial will be in Langola Cemetery, Rice at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Rice American Legion Post #473 Auxiliary will pray at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Rita was born October 30, 1934 in Bay City, MI to Sylvester & Theresa (Paciorkowski) Holka. She married William Cairns on January 13, 1955 in Estherville, IA. They lived in Sauk Rapids prior to moving to the Rice area in 1961. Rita worked as a Lead Processor for Jack Frost and also as a Home Health Aide for Good Shepherd Lutheran Home. She was a member of Rice American Legion Post #473 Auxiliary. Rita enjoyed playing Bingo, trips to the casino, ice fishing, playing cards, crossword puzzles, and attending her grandkids sports events where she was known as “bubble gum grandma”. She was hardworking, energetic, and most proud of her family and grandkids.

Rita is survived by her children, Robin (Steve) Wollak of Rice, Connie Popp of Rice, Chris Cairns of St. Cloud, Cathy (Larry Tarnowski) Sopkowiak of Herried, SD, Mike (Dorothy) Cairns of Little Falls, and Barbara (Jim Reed) Torres of Rice; son-in-law, Miguel Torres of Pine Top, AZ; brother, Jim (Marge) Holka of Bay City, MI; 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Rita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; son, Guy; grandson, Billy Sopkowiak; granddaughter, Theresa Cairns; brother, Donald Holka; and sisters, Rose Marie Michalski and Patricia Morse.