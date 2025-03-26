Ring Of Kerry’s Farewell Concert This Sunday At The Paramount

SUNDAY (WJON News) -- After 25 years, a popular Irish music band in central Minnesota is playing its farewell concert.

Ring Of Kerry's farewell performance is this Sunday night at the Paramount Theater in downtown St. Cloud.

They describe themselves as an Irish music band that also plays some Scottish music and Celtic music.

Paul Imholte is one of two original members still with the band. Paul Cotton is also an original member. They've had about 10 other performers over the years.

Imholte says that, early on, they transitioned from playing in pubs to producing theater shows mainly playing in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

March is always their biggest month, but they also do outdoor concerts in the summer and a lot of shows during the Christmas season.

They are planning on putting on a big show for their last one.

I think it's going to be a big show and a big celebration. We have the Eilis Academy of Irish Dancers joining us, they have been our main dancers for about the last four years. The dancers are like the frosting on the cake. We have, hopefully, something very special for this final show.

Imholte says Ring of Kerry has performed on the Paramount stage about 15 times over the past 25 years, and they knew they wanted that venue to be their last.

There are only about 40 balcony seats still available. Tickets are $20 plus fees.

The farewell tour began in February.

