Rick Schmidtbauer, 66, St. Cloud

August 19, 1955 - May 6, 2022

attachment-Richard Schmidtbauer loading...

Rick Schmidtbauer, age 66, of St. Cloud passed away on May 6, 2022. He will be deeply missed, but I’m sure he was greeted by past friends and family and is fishing, playing cribbage, cooking to feed all, planting a garden and planning a hunting trip. To honor his wishes, there will be a private burial. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Arlene and is survived by his sister Roxane, niece and nephew Cari and Alan and great nephew and niece Alec and Madi.

A special thank you to his hospice team.