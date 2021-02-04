Rick M. Kouri, 63, Princeton

October 25, 1957 - February 1, 2021

Rick M. Kouri, age 63 of Princeton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, February 1, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Saint Paul, MN. A Memorial Service for Rick will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 3:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Chorbishop sharbel Maroun will be officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00 PM prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Rick Michael Kouri was born to Namie and Doris (Sholl) Kouri on October 25, 1957, in Minneapolis. He grew up in Northeast Minneapolis and graduated from Edison High School in 1975. Rick worked various jobs before he started his lawn care business and was self-employed until 2011. He married Ann Bleskachek on August 10, 1996, in Bloomington, and they made their home in Princeton, raising their children. Rick loved classic cars, especially Cadillacs and attended various car shows, never missing a “Back to the 50’s” weekend with his 53 Caddy. He was a member of the Cadillac Club and MSRA. Rick also enjoyed fishing, gardening, grilling, cooking Lebanese food, and spending time with his family and friends. Above all else, Rick will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend by all who knew him.

Rick is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Christina Larsen (Randy Hanson) of Zimmerman, Elizabeth (Denver) Boutin of Zimmerman, and Ryan Kouri of Princeton; grandchildren, Hayley, Riley, Blake, Easton, Sienna, and Emmett; siblings, Marty Kouri of Columbia Heights, Diane LeClaire of Minneapolis, Larry Kouri of Andover, Cheryl Womack of Blaine, and John Kouri of St. Anthony; brother-in-law, Mark (Marie) Bleskachek of Foreston; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Paul) Belland of Watford City, ND, Judy Erickson of Lastrup, and Barbara (David) Kirlin of Nottingham, PA; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Randy Kouri.