Lake Henry — Richard “Rick” Cyril Burg, 65, passed away at his home on September 10, 2026.

Rick was born on August 12, 1961. He will be remembered for his love of fishing and his newfound love of woodworking.

There will be no services. A private burial will take place at a later time.

Survivors include his wife, Marian Burg; sisters, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and granddaughters.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Richard “Rick” C. Burg obituary