Richmond Woman Hurt in Crash in Meeker County

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Meeker County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in Litchfield.

A vehicle driven by 18-year-old Logan Haburn of Brandon was going west on Highway 24.  An SUV driven by 76-year-old Nicholas Hemmesch of Richmond was turning to go eastbound on Highway 24 from Highway 12 when they collided.

Neither driver was hurt in the crash but a passenger in the SUV 70-year-old Jeanette Hemmesch of Richmond was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

