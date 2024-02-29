Richmond Woman Hurt in Crash in Meeker County

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Meeker County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in Litchfield.

A vehicle driven by 18-year-old Logan Haburn of Brandon was going west on Highway 24. An SUV driven by 76-year-old Nicholas Hemmesch of Richmond was turning to go eastbound on Highway 24 from Highway 12 when they collided.

Get our free mobile app

Neither driver was hurt in the crash but a passenger in the SUV 70-year-old Jeanette Hemmesch of Richmond was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES