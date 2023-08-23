Richmond Man Pleads Guilty in Child Dunking Case

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Richmond man accused of trying to cleanse a young girl's sins by holding her under the water in a bathtub has been found competent to face the charges.

Thirty-eight-year-old Gregory Burg then pleaded guilty to one of those charges. Burg pleaded guilty to felony domestic assault while two other charges, including the malicious punishment of a child, are expected to be dismissed at sentencing.

Court records show Burg told the girl's mother that he was God and repeatedly told the girl that he forgave her sins. According to the criminal complaint, the mother said Burg was acting erratic, telling the mom she was a terrible person and that he and his mother were the only ones who knew he was God and that they were hiding it from people.

The mother began recording Burg as he held the child and repeated the phrase. At one point, Burg brought the girl into the bathroom and then dunked the girl and shook her while holding her underwater. Ultimately, the mother intervened and called the police.

Burg has previous convictions involving domestic offenses and also a history of using methamphetamine. Police say Burg was showing signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine when they arrived.

He'll be sentenced on October 5th.

