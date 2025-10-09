Two Central Minnesota Drivers Hurt in Highway 23 Crash

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a Stearns County crash on Thursday.

The incident happened on Highway 23 in Richmond at around 12:45 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 18-year-old Brynn Penaz of Paynesville was eastbound on the highway while 21-year-old Ryan Thomes of Eden Valley was westbound, turning onto Big Lake Road. The vehicles collided at the intersection.

Penaz suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital. Thomes suffered non-life-threatening injuries and went to Paynesville Hospital for treatment.

