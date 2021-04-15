Richard T. “Rich” Theisen, 57, St. Cloud

August 26, 1963 - April 12, 2021

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Richard T. “Rich” Theisen, age 57, of St. Cloud, who passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 12, 2021. Reverend Thomas Olson will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Rich was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on August 26, 1963 to Francis and Cyrilla (Feldhege) Theisen. He was united in marriage to Eileen Stein on August 25, 1990 in Scandia, Minnesota. Together, they adopted their daughter, Kendal Theisen. He was later united in marriage to Charlene Carroll Hanisch on July 25, 2019 in Breckenridge, Colorado. Rich enjoyed riding his bicycle and logging the miles he rode. Recently, he logged 24,901 miles biking, the equivalent of the circumference of the Earth. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed going to the cabin and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife; Charlene; children, Kendal Theisen, Malaya Hanisch, Austan Williams; nine siblings, Ronald (Linda), Diane (Ken) Marquardt, John (Marilyn), Mary Johnson, Mike (Judy), Julie (Greg) Nelson, Gayle Theisen, Tim (Sara), and Jeff (Audrey); former wife, Eileen Theisen and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Cyrilla Theisen.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred, in Rich’s Honor, to the Clemens Munsinger Gardens (https://www.munsingerclemens.com/support-the-gardens/) or Free Bikes 4 Kidz (https://fb4kmn.org/donate/) in the Twin Cities.