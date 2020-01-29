Richard Schlicht, 84, Foley

November 29, 1935 - January 26, 2020

Richard Schlicht, age 84 of Foley passed away January 26, 2020 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial with Military Honors by the Foley American Legion will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be form 4 to 8:00 PM, Thursday evening at the Foley Funeral Home with parish prayers at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Richard Ernest Schlicht was born November 29, 1935 in Foley, Minnesota to Ernest and Elizabeth (Karish) Schlicht. He grew up in Foley and graduated from Foley High School in 1953 and then joined the US Army. He married Barbara Zulkosky on June 22, 1957 at St. John's Catholic Church. The couple lived in Fort Lewis, WA while Richard served in the Army. They spent many years traveling the USA and Europe. After college, Richard worked at Fridley State Bank as a loan officer and insurance agent. Richard owned his own grocery store, coached his softball team and worked as a custodian for Columbia Heights Schools until he retired and moved back to the Foley area. He enjoyed watching the Twins, Vikings and all his grandchildren play sports. He enjoyed mowing lawn, his large flower garden and his cat, Bud. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and the Foley American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Barb of 62 years and children: Mark (Deborah), Becker; Cynthia (Brad Fischer), Brooten; Lisa (Joseph Messier), Ham Lake; Barbara Hemkin, Ramsey and Daniel (Jena), South Haven as well as 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren with one on the way, sisters; Arlene Torres and Rosie Siemers. He is preceded in death by parents, brother, Norman and mother and father-in-law, Tom and Sue Zulkosky; sister-in-law, Suzanne Heine and brothers-in-law; Bob Siemers and Al Torres.