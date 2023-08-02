Richard “Rick” S. Kuschel, 69, St. Cloud

January 1, 1954 - August 1, 2023

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Saint Wendelin's Church of Luxemburg for Richard “Rick” S. Kuschel, age 69, of St. Cloud who passed away from Dementia Monday, August 1, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Rev. Erik Lundgren will officiate. Burial to take place at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in St. Mary Hall.

Richard was born January 1, 1954 to Richard and Renee (Zwack) Kuschel in St. Cloud. He graduated from Tech High School and then went on to get an associate degree in Electronics. Rick married Karen Nistler on November 9, 1974 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. They went on to have three children. Rick worked for Sperry Univac in St. Paul for two years as a Service Technician, before they returned to live in rural St. Cloud for the rest of their married life. He then went on to work for Decision One and MCSI.

Rick loved to golf, watch MN sports, ride bike, and tinker in his shop; he was always fixing something. He enjoyed the simple things in life and teaching his children many valuable life lessons. Rick cherished the time that he spent with his family. He will be remembered for his goofy humor, selflessness, work ethic, and his supportive and caring nature. He will be missed dearly.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Karen; children, Jeanine (Micah) Barrett of Sartell, Rebecca (John) Bruns of Foley, and Anthony (Courtney) of Independence; siblings, Connie Melton, Coleen Freyman, and Ronald Kuschel; grandchildren, Roger and Nora Barrett and Ethan Bruns; and many nieces, nephews, friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Charlene Hentges, Carol Theisen and infant sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity of your choice in Rick’s memory.