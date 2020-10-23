Richard “Rick” J. Witte ll, 64, St. Cloud

July 19, 1956 - October 22, 2020

A Private Memorial Service will be held for Richard J. Witte, age 64, who passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Burial will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Rick was a strong fighter who battled cancer for 12 years and never once complained. Arrangements have been entrusted by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Richard “Rick” John Witte ll was born July 19, 1956 in St. Paul to Richard and Fredoline (LeBlanc) Witte. He grew up in the small town of Little Falls but spent all his life in St. Cloud. He enlisted the army in 1974 and served his country till 1977 and was a member of the Little Falls Legion Post 46. Rick went on to marry his lovely wife, Debbie (Dhein) on March 18, 1989 at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church. He worked for the Veterans Hospital in St. Cloud in Dietetics, was President of the Union as well as a painter over the course of 34 years. Rick enjoyed spending time at the lake, going for pontoon rides, sitting by the campfire, fishing, woodworking, and camping. He had a passion for music and loved attending concerts and going to the theater. Most importantly, he loved being with his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a handy man who was very loyal, humble, and generous. Rick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife Debbie Witte of St. Cloud; children, Jason (Tracy) Jones of Sartell and Carrie (Keith) Kobienia of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Luke, Avery, Tyler, Cameron, and Delaney; siblings, Rodney, Sharon, and Margaret. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud.