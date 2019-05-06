Richard R. Ulrick, 82, Kimball

March 8, 1937 – May 3, 2019

Services celebrating the life of Richard R. Ulrick, age 82 of Kimball will be at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Richard was born March 8, 1937 in Minneapolis to Walter and Irene (Matthews) Ulrick. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1958, serving until 1958. He married JoAnn Hromadko and the couple had two children before they divorced. Richard met Margarita Manzranza who became his life partner for over 30 years. He was an over the road truck driver for several years, before retiring he drove fuel trucks locally. He enjoyed boating, golfing, his buddies and socializing. Richard was a member of the Mason-Mound Lodge.

He is survived by his children, Keith (Bernie Perryman) Ulrick, St. Augusta and Gary (Stacy) Ulrick, Carver. MN; one granddaughter Sidney Ulrick and his brothers and sisters; Donald (Verna) Ulrick, Phoenix, AZ; Ken Ulrick, Mosenee, WI; Hazel (Lowell) Jensen, Marrifield, MN; James (Judy) Ulrick, Plover, WI; and Delores (Roger) Callstrom, Kenyon, MN.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a gathering after 10:00 AM Tuesday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Services celebrating the life of Richard R. Ulrick, age 82 of Kimball will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday May 7 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Burial will be in the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona.