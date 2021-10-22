Richard R. Studanski, 87, Sauk Rapids

November 7, 1933 - October 19, 2021

Richard Studanski was born on November 7, 1933 to Fred and Oria (Sweeter) Studanski in Popple Creek. A year after graduating from Sauk Rapids High School, Dick was drafted into the United States Army. He spent two years in Germany fixing big machines and drinking beer. When he returned home, he was united in marriage to Patricia Filla in 1958 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Richard built his home in Sartell, where he was a volunteer firefighter for 19 years and he made his career as owner and operator of an auto repair business, where he fixed and sold wrecked cars for many years. He was extremely mechanically inclined and could fix or straighten anything. He would take a car that had been smashed in the front and another that was smashed in the rear, cut them both in half, and weld up one good car. He would then use his artistry to make the car look perfect. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, camping, snowmobiling and fishing and was forever dedicated to creating the perfect fishing lure. He had four patents over the course of his lifetime, as he was continuously building and working on new ideas. Dad passed on traits of determination, the ability to analyze and fix, to think outside the box, keep things simple, and finally, humor to his kids. We are forever grateful.

Survivors include his four great children, Synthea of Melrose, Gregory (Jennifer) of Blair, NE, Doug (Sheri) of New London, and Trevor (Traci) of St. Cloud; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Gary (Connie) of Sartell and sister, Jeanette Malikowski of Kimball. He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Patricia; and brothers, Kenneth and Larry.

