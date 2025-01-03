Richard P. Maidl, 73, Sauk Rapids

December 5, 1951 - December 31, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Monday, January 6, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Richard Maidl, age 73, who passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services on Monday at the church in Sartell.

Richard was born December 5, 1951 in New Ulm to Alfred and Mary (Harris) Maidl. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force. Richard married Rose Zierden on April 12, 1980 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. They lived in St. Cloud before moving to Sartell in 2016. Richard worked as a Car Repairman for Burlington Northern Railroad in Waite Park, Wyoming, Nebraska, and Minneapolis. He also worked at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, retiring in 2012. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and St. Joseph American Legion Post #328. Richard enjoyed watching westerns, cooking, traveling, playing pool, and spending time with his grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor, was strong-willed and a very hard worker.

Survivors include his wife, Rose of Sartell; daughter and son, Kristine (Cory) Grove of Sartell and David Maidl of Champlin; grandchildren, Kaylee and Ashlee; and siblings, John Maidl of Sauk Rapids, Kathleen (William) Janski of Rice, Wallace Maidl of Rice, Robert (Asuncion) Maidl of Sauk Rapids, Leona Wagner of Rice, Mary Ann Maidl Yell of Sauk Rapids, Marlene Maidl of St. Cloud, and Lois Ringheim Boe of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jerry Maidl.