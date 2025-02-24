Richard Notsch, 76, St. Joseph

April 17, 1948 - February 22, 2025

attachment-Richard Notsch loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Richard M. “Richie” Notsch, 76, of St. Joseph will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2025 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Richie passed away at home on Saturday, February 22, 2025. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday at St. Stephen Parish Hall. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Richie was born on April 17, 1948 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Bertha (Pfannenstien) Notsch. He grew up on the family farm in St. Joseph and attended a one room schoolhouse through 8th grade. Richie had a love of the land and farmed all of his life. He had a great love for horses and all animals.

Richie enjoyed restoring International Tractors and Classic Chevies. He will be remembered for his quiet, compassionate ways and his warm smile.

He is survived by his siblings, Wilfred (Margaret), Mary (James) Voller, Jerome (Dorothy) all of St. Joseph; sisters-in-law, Lillian Notsch of Blackduck, Joyce Notsch of Foley; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Elmer, Arlene (Joseph) Raab, Raymond, Betty (Oliver) Counter, Robert Notsch.