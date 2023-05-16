Richard Martin, 73, Foley

May 23, 1949 - April 28, 2023

Richard Ronald Martin, 73, passed away in his home in Foley, MN on April 28, 2023.

Richard was born May 23, 1949. He was married to Judy Martin for 49 years. Richard was born in Camaron, WI to Clarence and Jean (Raymond) Martin. He has 5 brothers and 4 sisters. He graduated from Cameron High School in 1968. He served 4 years in the Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller. He was stationed in Hawaii. Richard worked at Cornelious for many years.

Richard was a loyal member of the Knights of Columbus in Anoka,Mn. There he enjoyed helping in many fundraising activities. He was also a member of St Stephen's Catholic Church.

He is survived by wife,Judy Martin; sons Cory Martin of Clarissa, Jeremy Martin of Princeton and daughter Rebecca and husband Joseph Iacono of Zimmerman. Grandchildren Brittany, Corydon, Dustin and Tammy. Great-granddaughter Emerson. 4 Brothers, 3 sisters and many nieces and nephews.

He is Predeceased by his parents , sister Anne and brother Andrew.

A celebration of life memorial will be July 8 at 12-6,service at 1, at the American Legion in Anoka,MN. Contact family about luncheon for details