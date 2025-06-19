Richard J. Kampa, 91, Foley

August 16, 1933 - June 18, 2025

Richard John Kampa was born on August 16, 1933 in Foley, Minnesota to William V. and Anna (Winkelman) Kampa. He grew up on a farm near Clear Lake and graduated from Clear Lake High School, class of 1951. He entered the US Army in 1954 and served in England and Germany before receiving his honorable discharge in 1956. After returning home from the service, he took over the family farm and raised Jersey cattle. He married Jacqueline Krupa on July 15, 1958 at St. Antony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The couple dairy farmed and raised their family near Foley. Richard drove gravel truck for Sakry Gravel and also drove school bus for over 30 years for the Foley School District. He was an active member of the community and served on the 4-H Auction Board, was a member of the Gilman Knight's of Columbus and was a life member of the East Side VFW, Post 4847. He enjoyed collecting old Farmall Tractors and riding 4 wheeler and golf cart with Jackie on the farm. Richard was a man of deep faith and was an active member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

He is survived by his children: Joe (Michele), Foley; Sharon Kampa, Mankato; Patty (Jerry) Theis, Pierz; Connie (Ken) Bauman, Clear Lake; Julie (Paul) Thompson, Reno, NV,; Becky (Bernie) Rasmusson, Foley; Kathy (Lyle) Lewandowski, Foley; 17 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, sister, Lucy Bechtold, Sartell, sister-in-law, Eileen Kampa of Andover and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Jackie, daughter, Michelle and son-in-law, Patrick as well as siblings: Delores Levandowski, Alfreda Jacquemart, Evelyn Kampa, Virgeline Bastien, Merrill Kampa, Gen Weiler, William, Tina Rein and several unborn grandchildren. The family would like to thank Wendy, Richards in-home health care nurse, neighbors, Danny and Debbie and the staff ot the St. Cloud VA for all their care and compassion given to dad over the years.

Memorial are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Poor Clares or a charity of your choice.