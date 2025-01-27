Richard Heinen, 88, Pearl Lake “Marty”

June 11, 1936 - January 24, 2025

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held to celebrate the life of Richard A. Heinen, 88, of Pearl Lake “Marty” who passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Friday, January 24, 2025, at Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring. Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Richard was born on June 11, 1936, in Rockville to Bernard and Hilda (Fischer) Heinen. He married Lucille Blommer on April 17, 1958, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Richard was a lifetime dairy farmer and a member of Holy Cross Parish.

He is survived by his wife, Lucille; children, Brian (Carol), Randal (Theresa), Julie Theis, Jeffrey, Joseph (Brenda), Lisa (Pat) Finnegan; 22 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Kiffmeyer; brother, James (Jean) Heinen; and sister-in-law, Mary Heinen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Chuck Theis; infant great grandson, Jack Heinen; sister, La Verna Heid; brothers, Gerald, Kenneth; an infant brother; brothers-in-law, Jerry Heid, Joseph Kiffmeyer; and sister-in-law, Lorraine Heinen.

A heartfelt thank to Benedictine Living Community and to St. Croix Hospice (especially Mary and Ellie) for their loving care.