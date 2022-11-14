Richard H. Kuklock, 81, Sauk Rapids

April 20, 1941 - November 9, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Richard H. Kuklock, 81, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from complications from a stroke. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at a later date at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery in Sobieski. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church on Friday morning. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Richard was born April 20, 1941, in Detroit, MI to Albert and Agnes (Retka) Kuklock. He moved, with his parents, at age 2 to Sobieski, MN. He graduated from Little Falls High School in 1959. Rich worked at Electrolux for 40 years, retiring in 2005. Rich and Marion (Manlick) were married on July 3, 1967, at St. Mary’s Church in Little Falls. They lived most of their married life in Sauk Rapids. Rich was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, the Heartland Polka Swingers, International Assoc of Machinists, Lodge # 623 and a charter member of the Greater MN 2-Cylinder Club.

He loved anything to do with John Deere tractors and machinery. He restored a 1946 John Deere B and a 1955 John Deere 50. He also enjoyed dancing and listening to old-time music, playing cards, reading tractor magazines and fishing. He loved to tinker in his shop and could fix almost anything. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandsons, family and friends. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

Survivors include Marion, his wife of 55 years; son, Jeff (friend Roxanne); daughter, Julie (Charlie) Gaulke; grandchildren, Chuck, Jake and Jimmy; brother, Ben (Donna); godchildren, Ann Kuklock and Sue Smith; also in-laws and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and mother-in-law and father-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, Poor Clare Monastery of Sauk Rapids or Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Rich’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for all the love and support during this difficult time and for the care provided by the staff at Quiet Oaks and St. Croix Hospice.