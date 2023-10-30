Richard H. “Dick” Spoden, 83, St. Cloud

January 11, 1940 - October 28, 2023

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Richard H. “Dick” Spoden, age 83, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at his home. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dick was born on January 11, 1940 to Raymond and Angeline (Spychalla) Spoden in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Dick was never a stranger to hard work, a trait which he exhibited very early in life. At the age of 7 he began delivering papers for the St. Cloud Times. As he grew older, he worked as a pinsetter at Daniel’s Hotel and Bowling Alley, using the money to help pay for his tuition at St. Cloud Cathedral High School. In 1963, he enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served his country during the Vietnam War, for which he was award a Good Conduct Medal. He served in the 77th Armored Division where he was a gunner and tank driver. After his term of service, he served in the United States National Guard from 1965 until 1967. He was united in marriage to Judith Merdan on October 7, 1967 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Dick worked for Frigidaire as a Supervisor, retiring after 20 plus years of service. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622.

Dick was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. Being with his children was of the upmost importance to Dick, especially taking them water skiing, tubing, knee boarding and fishing. He also enjoyed trips with his children to Valley Fair and the casino, often giving them a little extra money to play with. He was always willing to help his children and family in any way that he could. Dick was an avid outdoorsman and loved to go camping, fishing, duck hunting and being with his dogs. He enjoyed watching Western movies and telling stories. He was also an avid Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan. He will be remembered for his quick wit, jokes and smart-ass remarks.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Judy; children, Robin (fiancé, Duane Counter) Spoden of Sartell, Jason (Amy) of Sartell, and Nicole Strand of Sartell; grandchildren, Mikayla and Ashlyn Spoden and Hunter Strand; siblings, Mary Yaeger of Texas and Debbie (Ken) Haekenkamp of St. Cloud; beloved German Shepherd, River and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley (Robert) Boos.

A special thank you to the staff of Centra Care Hospice and Dr. Abigael Luke for their loving and compassionate care of Dick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.