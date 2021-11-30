Richard F. Riebel, 75, Big Lake

May 1, 1946 - November 27, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake for Richard F. Riebel, age 75, of Big Lake who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be in MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake and one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church in Big Lake. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Big Lake.

Richard was born May 1, 1946 in St. Peter to Annie Riebel. He married Patricia Robak on February 5, 1969 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. Richard served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War and was a Supervisor for Hoffman Engineering for 25 years, retiring in 2008. He was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake and Becker American Legion Post #193. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, tinkering with small engines, woodworking and watching sports, especially football. He loved spending time with his family, especially during the Christmas season. Richard was a loving, kind, quiet, generous and a gentle soul with a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Patricia of Big Lake; children, Scott (Kelli) of Becker, Teresa of Big Lake, Richard (Michael) of South Minneapolis; grandchildren, Trenton, Mason, Reggie, Kamren, Bree-Onna; great grandchildren, Elliot and Kane; brothers, Dan (Darlene) of Big Lake, John of Becker, Jim (Linda) of Becker, Gary (Barb) of Coon Rapids, Rod (Bobbie) of Fridley; puppies, Annabelle and Patches. He was preceded in death by his mother; sister-in-law, Nancy; and an infant sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to American Cancer Society.