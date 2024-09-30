Richard F. Cameron, 70, Clearwater

September 20, 1954 - September 27, 2024

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2024 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Richard F. Cameron, age 70, of Clearwater who passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 27, 2024. Reverend Denis Backer will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and one hour prior to services on Friday at St. Luke’s. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Richard was born on September 20, 1954 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Darrell and Mary Virginia (Smyth) Cameron. He graduated from Little Falls High School in 1972. Rich married LuAnn (Peterson) Middendorf on September 21, 1996, in Little Falls, Minnesota. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater.

Richard enjoyed many outdoor activities, including boating, fishing, hunting, and traveling. He also enjoyed playing cards, especially 500! He and LuAnn were full-time RVers from 2021 – 2024, and visited many of the lower 48 states. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Richard retired in 2009 from Cycon Construction Company, where he was a supervisor of a concrete restoration crew.

Richard is survived by his wife; children, Dustin (Michelle) Middendorf, Oklahoma City, OK; Elizabeth (Drew) Olson, Becker, MN; Aaron, Tucson, AZ; Dana (Chris) Hansen, Freeport, MN; Theresa (Marko) Gvajdek; Zagreb, Croatia; Gabriel (Jones) Cameron, Oakland, CA; 12 grandchildren; siblings Joe (Michele), Jim (Dianne), Mary (Ralph) James, Paul (Colette), Dan (Patti), Chris. He is also survived by in-laws Kay Cameron and Jackie Cameron.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers John and Chuck.

A special thank you to the staff at Triniti Hospice.