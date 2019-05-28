Richard E. “Dick” “Norm” Holman, 74, St. Cloud

February 10, 1945 - May 26, 2019

Memorial Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Richard E. “Dick” “Norm” Holman, age 74, of St. Cloud, who passed away surrounded by family on May 26, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Inurnment, with full military honors, will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Richard was born on February 10, 1945 to Melvin and Ethel (Erickson) Holman in Morris, Minnesota. He graduated from Morris High School and later graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Education. He honorably served his country in the United States Army, during the Vietnam War, serving in Logistics while being stationed in Germany. Richard was united in marriage to Carol Bauer on July 26, 1967 at Assumption Catholic Church in Morris. They would eventually make their home in St. Cloud. Richard was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion, and the Eagle’s Aerie #622.

Richard was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren. Richard loved to travel, especially to Costa Rica, and touring the United States with his wife, Carol. Richard was also an avid baseball and basketball coach, coaching all ages of young men from middle school through high school Legion baseball. Most notably, he was the coach of the St. Cloud Chutes American Legion Baseball Team for many years. He loved “the Game”. Richard also enjoyed tinkering and working around his house, whether he was raising pigeons, tending to his immaculate flower and vegetable gardens or simply hanging out in his garage listening to the radio.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carol; sons, Derek (April), of Big Lake and Michael (Laura), of Escazu, Costa Rica; grandchildren, Halle, Mya, Bruin, Lucca and Emma; brother, Kermit (Audrey); sister-in-law, Shirley Holman; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Byron.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital Home Health Care for their loving and compassionate care of Richard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Salvation Army.