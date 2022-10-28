Richard E. “Dick” Holm, 88, St. Joseph

January 11, 1934 - October 26, 2022

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Richard E “Dick” Holm, age 88, of St. Joseph, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Duluth.

Dick was born on January 11, 1934 to Emmert and Myrtle (Jones) Holm in Ely, Minnesota. He grew up in Two Harbors and graduated from Two Harbors High School in 1952. After High School Dick enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served his country from 1953 until 1955. While enlisted he earned an award for being the first in his class for officer training and obtained the rank of Specialist 3 (T). After his service, Dick attended the University of Minnesota Duluth and graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree in Social Studies. He then went on to obtain his Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. He was united in marriage to Suzanne M. Fox on May 10, 1974; they were married for 45 years. Dick worked for Tri-Cap Agency as an Executive Director, retiring in 1996. While at Tri-Cap, Dick was proud of the many programs that he helped to establish, most notably in re-establishing relationships with the Native Americans and developing programs for Northern Minnesota. Dick was a devoted non-denominational Christian.

Dick was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed going Trout fishing on the North Shore and traveling with his wife, especially going on cruises together. Dick also enjoyed spending time with his pet cat, JoJo and his Schnauzers. He will be remembered for his quick wit, good sense of humor, and quick one liners.

He is survived by his children, Rebecca, David, Naomi (John) Klein, Ruth, John, Sara (Aaron Cerny) Kaehler, and Mathew (Jamie); 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Suzanne on October 26, 2019; son, James and grandson, Steven.

A special thank you to the staff of Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and Centra Care Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Dick.