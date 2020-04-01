Richard “Dick” Simon, 79, Clearwater

February 7, 1941 - March 30, 2020

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Richard “Dick” Simon, age 79, of Clearwater who passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital with his wife by his side.

Dick was born on February 7, 1941 to Charles and Isabel (Lewis) Simon. He served honorably in the United States Army. Dick married Jessica Maselter on August 20, 1979 in Milbank, South Dakota. He worked as a Truck Driver for many years.

He enjoyed AC Tractors, playing bingo, and spending time with family and friends.

Dick is survived by his wife, Jessie; siblings, John (Elaine) of Riverview, FL, Joan Woyke of Kimball, Jan (Fran) Dehmer of St. Michael, Bill (Mary) of St. Joseph, Joe (Lois) of St. Cloud, Ray (Sharon) of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Lawrence “Mike”.

A Special Thank You to Dr. Ufearo and the staff of Coborn Cancer Center for the exceptional care given to Dick.