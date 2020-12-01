April 13, 1941 - November 21, 2020

Due to current circumstances, a private family funeral service will be held for Richard “Dick” Fink age 79 of Clear Lake and formerly of Edina and Melrose. Dick passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. For friends and family, a celebration of Dick’s life will be held at a later date.

Dick was born on April 13, 1941 to Alex and Katherine (Rademacher) Fink in Richmond, MN. Dick grew up in Eden Valley and St. Cloud and graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School. He was united in marriage to Eileen Hennen in 1963 and they were blessed with three children; they later divorced. In 2000, he was united in marriage to Katherine Price who died in 2017. Dick spent the last couple of years with special friend, Patty Maki.

Family was incredibly important to Dick. His pride and joy were his grandchildren to whom he was known as “Grandpa Dick”. He had a huge heart and will be remembered for his laugh, hugs, smile, will & determination, sense of adventure, mathematical mind and mostly how fiercely he loved his family.

Dick was an entrepreneur. His ventures included Fink’s Skelly Service, Fink’s Grocery Store in Greenwald, Melrose Insurance Agency, Black Oak Turkey Ranch and Business Cards Tomorrow (BCT). He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Minneapolis. His favorite things to do were watching his grandkids’ sporting events, spending time with family & friends, playing cards, fishing, traveling, golfing, getting a “good deal,” talking on the phone and monitoring Timberland.

He is survived by children Rich Fink (Tammy) of Chaska, Patty Meyer (Ron Welle) of Sauk Rapids, Bob Fink of Springfield, Scott Price (Shizuko) of Atlanta, GA and Todd Price (JJ) of Eagan; his partner Patty Maki of Minnetonka; grandchildren Jack, Ben & Abbey Fink; Adam (Maggie) and Nathan (Chelsey) Meyer; Alex (Brooke), Taylor & Isaac Fink; and Sarah & Alisa Price; great grandchildren Easton, Isaac, Hallie and Hannah Meyer; and siblings Anthony Fink and John Fink.

Greeting Dick in heaven are his parents; wife Katherine; and siblings, Elvira DeMorett, Natalie Niewind, Romaine Fink, Leopold Fink, and Kenneth Fink.

His spunk and larger than life attitude will be greatly missed!!