March 1, 1949 - December 2, 2025

If there was an engine, Rick Clubb could make it faster. If there was a project, he could make it better. And if there was a quiet moment… well, Rick could fill it with a story, a laugh, or a bit of colorful honesty that always landed exactly where it needed to, even when you least expected.

Richard G. Clubb, 76, passed away on December 2, 2025, leaving behind a trail of souped-up engines, beautifully crafted projects, and countless memories of a man who never once hesitated to tell it like it is. Born on March 1, 1949, to Ken and Mary (Moog) Clubb, Rick grew into a mechanic whose reputation stretched far beyond the garage. Friends, family, and even the occasional stranger learned quickly that if Rick touched an engine, it was going to roar a little louder and run a little prouder.

Rick cherished life on the water as he always found joy captaining his pontoon with his wife Sue and their two dogs, Sam and Sophie, by his side. He’d recall every detail about the lake including facts that no one could dispute, mostly because there was no way to verify.

His love of projects was equally legendary. From woodworking creations that seemed to appear out of thin air, to home renovations at his Pleasant Lake home that combined craftsmanship with character, Rick poured himself into everything he built. And always—always—he had a story to go along with it. Whether reminiscing about the good old days or recounting an adventure that got a little more dramatic with each retelling, he had a gift for making people smile.

Rick’s sense of humor was unmistakably his own—colorful, unfiltered, and often hilarious. He didn’t sugarcoat life, and everyone who knew him loved him for it.

Rick served his country in the United States Army as a helicopter mechanic during the Vietnam War. While in the service, he was a ferocious boxer, where a fellow serviceman described him as the toughest son of a gun he had ever seen with gloves on. He retired in 2017 from Cold Spring Granite after many years of building customized tools and repairing anything that fell on his work bench.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Rick’s life at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 7th at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m., where stories will be shared, laughs will be had, and Rick’s unforgettable spirit will be honored in the way he would have appreciated most.

He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Clubb, who no doubt greeted him with a handshake and a new boat project to complete.

He is survived by a family who adored him endlessly: his mother, Mary Clubb; his loving wife, Sue Stephens; his children, Rick (Jody) Clubb, Melissa (Dwight) Raatz, Christopher (Clorice) Clubb, and Shelly (Brian) Vinkemeier; his stepchildren, Nicole Stephens (Bryan Skutnik) and Adam Stephens (Kelsey Switters); his brothers, Tom (Beth) Clubb, Lee Clubb (Tammi Banks) and Lynn Clubb.

He leaves behind an entire pit crew of grandchildren: Kashton, Berkley, and Cora Clubb, Maddie, Kally, Emma, Riley, and Katie; step-grandchildren, Kaidance, Scott, Emily, Carter, Kane, and Ezra.

May his projects finally be finished—though we all know he’s already started three more.