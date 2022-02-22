Richard A. Janssen, 74, Richmond

June 10, 1947 - February 22, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Richard A. Janssen, age 74, who died Tuesday at his home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Masks are required for those attending services. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website, www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be Monday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Rich was born on June 10, 1947, in Richmond, MN to Leo and Lorraine (Court) Janssen. He married Sharon Gominsky on September 20, 1969, in St. Joseph Church, Waite Park, MN. Rich served in the US Army Reserve.

Rich worked for Stearns County Highway Department until he retired in 2007. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, going to the casino, traveling, spending time with his grandkids and family and loved to play the accordion. Rich was a member and former Post Commander of the Richmond Legion Post 292, American Legion 6th District Commander 2003–2004, former 6th District Chaplain, Knights of Columbus, and 40 and 8 Club.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sharon; children, Karen (Scott) Phelps, Theresa (Jim) Schlangen, Scott (Leah), Daryl (Cyndi), Janel (Tim) Bieniek; grandchildren, Erin, Andrew, Justin, Alexander, Madison, Morgan, Liam, Jordan; siblings, Mel, Gladys (Doug) Chirhart, Art (Patty), Gene, Ken (Deb), and Rose.

He was preceded in death by his parents.