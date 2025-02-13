Richard A. Feddema, 95, Sartell and formerly of Richfield

December 4, 1929 - February 11, 2025

attachment-Richard Feddema loading...

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the Country Manor Chapel.

Richard was born on December 4, 1929 in Le Sauk Township, to Alphonse and Dorothy (Krippner) Feddema. He graduated from Cathedral High School. He married Rita Stommes May 15, 1954 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Richard worked for the Railroad as an Electronic Maintainer, retiring in 1990.

Richard and Rita enjoyed traveling (Making trips to Europe multiple times) wintering in Arizona, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rita; son, Paul (Jen) Feddema of Farmington; sister Eileen Iburg of Sartell; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa M. Feddema in 2008; siblings, Joan Traut, Marie Stock, and Eugene Feddema.