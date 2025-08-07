April 1, 1977 - August 2, 2025

Celebration of Life will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday, August 24, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Richard “Rich” D. Heinen, age 48, who passed away Saturday, August 2, 2025 at his home.

Rich was born April 1, 1977 in St. Cloud to Matthew and Judith (Stein) Heinen. He lived in the Sauk Rapids area for most of his life. Rich was employed by Tri-State Drilling as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He loved racing, hockey, working and traveling up north and spending time with family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews. Rich was always willing to help others who were in need.

Rich is survived by his father, Matthew (Carol) of Sauk Rapids; brothers, Matthew of Rice, Daniel (Jessica Olson) of Clearwater, Andrew (Kim) of Maple Grove; and sister, Tammy (Guadalupe) Heinen-Sanchez of Sauk Rapids.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Judi.