Rice Woman Taken To Hospital After Two Vehicle Crash Near Sartell

SARTELL -- A Rice woman was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash north of Sartell Sunday night.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 1 and 390th Street in Brockway Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Jacob Halverson, of Rice, was heading north on County Road 1, while 68-year-old Debra Schmitz was heading east on 390th Street.

Both vehicle's collided in the intersection, causing Schmitz vehicle to roll and trapping her inside. She had to be extricated by St. Stephen Fire and Rescue.

Schmitz was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Halverson and his two children were treated at the scene.

Dense fog is believed to be a factor in the crash.