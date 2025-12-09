July 22, 1933 - December 8, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 12, 2025 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Patricia “Pat” A. Walker, age 92, who passed away peacefully on Monday at Woodcrest in St. Joseph. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church in St. Cloud.

Pat was born July 22, 1933 in St. Cloud to Durward and Mildred (Danzl) Gainor. She married Lewis Walker on May 22, 1953 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Pat lived her entire life in the St. Cloud area, was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral and the Eagles Aerie 622. She was the Assistant Director of Medical Records for the St. Cloud Hospital for 24 years, bookkeeper for the cemetery office and St. Cloud Bookstore of the Diocese of St. Cloud for 7 years and was the owner/operator of All Occasion Floral in St. Cloud. Pat loved to travel, shop and fish.

Pat is survived by her niece, Jodi (Rico) Alzcorbe of Sartell; great nieces, Isabella and Abigail.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lewis on June 12, 2022; sister, Donna Jorgenson.

Memorials are preferred to Poor Clare Monastery, Tri-County Humane Society or St. Mary’s Cathedral.