Rice Man Hurt in Stearns County Motorcycle Crash

ST. MARTIN TOWNSHIP -- A Rice man was hurt in a motorcycle crash Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on County Road 10 in St. Martin Township.

A woman told responding deputies that she was headed south when a motorcycle appeared behind her at what she thought was a high rate of speed. The driver of the bike passed her on an s-curve just north of 290th Street, lost control, entered the ditch and was thrown.

Sheriff's officials say 50-year-old Michael Czech was treated at the scene until he could be airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

Czech was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and his condition is unknown.