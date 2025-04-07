Rice Man Hurt in Morrison County ATV Crash

PIERZ TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Rice man had to be airlifted to the hospital after crashing his ATV on Saturday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office got a call at around 8:30 Saturday night regarding an ATV crash with injuries.

The crash happened on the Soo Line Trail just east of 250th Avenue, or approximately one mile southwest of Pierz.

The sheriff's office says 59-year-old Lloyd Orth was traveling westbound on the trail when he lost control and rolled, causing the machine to land on him.

Orth was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with severe injuries.

Authorities say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and the case remains under investigation.

