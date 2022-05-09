Rice Man Dies in Friday Motorcycle Crash

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP -- A Rice man died Friday after crashing his motorcycle northeast of St. Stephen.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened on County Road 2 at about 6:00 p.m.

The sheriff's office says 31-year-old Daniel Theisen was traveling south on County Road 2 when he came upon a sweeping curve east of 79th Avenue. At the same time, a truck pulling a trailer with a skid steer was eastbound and entering the same curve.

Authorities say Theisen struck the trailer with his bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, 22-year-old Sam Fleishhacker of Sartell, was not hurt.

