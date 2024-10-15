Rhonda Jean Mathiason, 60, Clarissa

September 18, 1964 - October 10, 2024

A memorial service will be at 200 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Rhonda Mathiason, of Clarissa who passed away October 10 at the St Cloud Hospital. Rev. Ethan Fearing will officiate. Visitation will take place at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Rhonda was born September 18, 1964 to Roger and Carol (Anderson) Urness in Valley City, ND. As a teen she attended school in Wahpeton, ND, then for a short time in Utah before returning to graduate from Wahpeton High School. She went on to attended College at Bismarck State College. She lived in Roy, UT and Las Vegas while working for the Internal Revenue Service. She was able to continue to work for the IRS and return to Wahpeton in 1994. She married Delray Mathiason in Wahpeton on June 15, 1996 Afterward moving to Long Prairie in 2000.

While Rhonda enjoyed the several positions she worked within the IRS, she had a passion for interior decorating. She applied her creativity and eye for art by starting her own interior decorating business cleverly called “Help Me Rhonda”. She was decorated for the Parade of Homes in several different communities. Besides what she did professionally, Rhonda was always expressing herself with her own craft projects and her coloring. With a kind of weird laugh and sarcastic humor, Rhonda shared her positive attitude. She was a fighter who, even in her recent health challenges, found a way to put a smile on her face.

She is survived by her husband Delray; son J’Cee Crris (McKenzie) Butler of Saint Cloud; daughter Karley (Nic Faust) Butler of Osakis; step-father Stan Reilly of St. George, UT; sisters, Dayna (Roy) Sprague of Las Vegas, NV, Lindsey (Sterling) Johnson of St. George UT, Misty (Kenny) McPherson of Rock Spring, WY and Stephanie Reilly of Fargo, ND.

She was preceded in death by her parents Roger Urness and Carol Reilly.