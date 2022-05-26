Reverend Richard Joseph Leisen, 92, St. Cloud

April 26, 1930 - May 23, 2022

Reverend Richard Joseph Leisen died on Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud.

Reverend Richard Joseph Leisen was born on April 26, 1930, in Saint Cloud, MN. He was the son of Othmar and Cecelia (Moser) Leisen. Father Leisen attended Saint Mary’s Grade School, Saint Cloud, MN, high school and junior college at Crosier Seminary, Onamia, MN. His college and seminary training were at Saint John’s Seminary, Collegeville, MN. Father Leisen was ordained to the priesthood by the Most Reverend Peter W. Bartholome, at Saint Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud, MN on June 2, 1956. He celebrated his First Mass at Saint Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud, MN on June 3, 1956.

Father Leisen served in the following pastoral assignments: associate pastor, Saint Joseph, Pierz, June 1956-August 1961; Saint Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud, August 1961-June 1963; pastor, Saint Wendelin, Luxemburg, September 1965-July 1967; pastor, Saint Louis, Paynesville, July 1987-July 2009; pastor, Saint Agnes, Roscoe, and Saint Margaret, Lake Henry, June 2007-July 2009. Father Leisen retired July 1, 2009.

Among his many accomplishments, he attended graduate school at Fordham University, New York, September 1963–June 1965 for studies in social work, receiving his M.S.W. degree. Father Leisen then served as the Director of Catholic Charities, July 1965-July 1987, the Director of Catholic Relief Services for the Diocese of Saint Cloud from 1968 until 2002, the Residential Director of the St. Cloud Children’s Home from July 1969 until March 1970, and as a Consultor for the Diocese from January 1982 until December 1997, and Dean of the Cold Spring Deanery 1989-1994, and 2008-2010.

Father Leisen died on Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, at Saint Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. in the upper church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud, on Thursday June 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with The Most Reverend Donald J. Kettler presiding. Entombment will take place in the Saint Louis Parish Cemetery Mausoleum in Paynesville, MN.

Father Leisen is survived by his sister Mary Leisen, and brother Donald Leisen. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Reverend Leo Leisen.