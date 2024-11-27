Residential Growth Continued in Sartell in 2024

Sartell will finish 2024 with just under 40 new single family homes. That according to Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum, who joined me on WJON today. He expects that type of growth in 2025, if not more. Fitzthum says a lot of their newer residential developments are 70% to 80% complete. He says once those completely fill out he's optimistic more residential developments will be on the way.

Get our free mobile app

Commercial development in Sartell continues to be largely along Highway 15 and near the medical campus by County Road 120. Fitzthum believes the addition of Niron Magnetics will lead to more commercial development and a new hotel in 2025. He still expects 2025 to be a big year in Sartell for commercial development.

In January when new mayors take office in St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Waite Park and St. Joseph, Ryan Fitzthum will be the senior Mayor in the area. He says he's already reached out to the Mayor-elects in those communities expressing interest to work with them. Fitzthum explains he's often worked closely with the Mayors of those communities and will be willing to help the newcomers.

Former Sartell Paper Mill site (photo - Jay Caldwell) Former Sartell Paper Mill site (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

On December 9 the Sartell City Council will discuss the owner's representative in regards to the Mill District site. This will allow the city to have a point person to get the site on the market and available for sale to a developer. Fitzthum believes this will lead to a new owner of the Mill site in 2025.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum, it is available below.