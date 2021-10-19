Reports of Car Tampering and Gas Siphoning in Central Minnesota

There are multiple reports of vehicle tampering and gas siphoning in Central Minnesota according to Alicia Mages from Tri Country Crimestoppers. She says people are trying car doors and looking to steal items inside. The reports of gas siphoning is somewhat new but yet very concerning.

Get our free mobile app

Mages says if people see anything suspicious with vehicle tampering and possible gas siphoning to call police immediately. She says it is helpful to get a license plate number safely and don't put yourself in harms way. Mages says this isn't a for sure way to catch a criminal but it can be helpful.

If people have any helpful hints for Tri Country Crimestoppers in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area to contact them at 800-255-1301 or go to tricountrycrimestoppers.org to leave a tip. If you'd like to listen to today's report with Alicia Mages it is available below.